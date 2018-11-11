By Lusekero Mhango

Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga central Frank Mwenefumbo has urged people in his constituency to desist from any acts of violence as the 2019 polls draws nearer saying time has come to focus on issue based politics.

Mwenefumbo made the appeal recently during a press conference that he held at his Mikoma lodge residents.

According to the Alliance for democracy (Afford) MP, time has come to paint a positive image of the constituency by refraining from any acts of violence.

He said, violence are not a solution of solving political difference’s among communities hence urged for peace to prevail ahead of the 2019 polls.

:What occurred in 2014 is defenseless and shocking and has no place in democracy and should not be repeated and as the local mp for the area I have a duty to make sure such acts of violence are a thing of the past,” he said.

He further pleaded with the communities not to take the laws into their own hands. Saying if anyone is found to do so he will personally report them to the police regardless of political affiliation.

“Karonga central isn’t a battleground for violence hence I urge my people to embrace a spirit of tolerance and love for one another as we build up to the 2019 elections,” he pleaded.

On development mwenefumbo said he had done a lot for the area for the past 5 years like constructing the mwenilondo health centre through the constituency development fund (CDF) hence deserves another fresh mandate to carry on the developmental activities.