Traditional leaders in Karonga in northern Malawi this week commended President Peter Mutharika for maintaining his decision of banning maize export in the country.

The chief through senior chief Wasambo representative, Senior Group Village Headman Mtawari said this yesterday during a political rally organised by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at Uliwa Primary School grounds in Karonga.

The rally was attended by DPP national campaign director and Minister of transport Jappie Mhango, Karonga North West legislature John Bond Kamwambi, renowned business tycoon Mungasulwa Mwambande and DPP regional governor Kenneth Sanga, and his deputy Smart Kayira among others.

According to Mtawari, the chiefs are happy with the decision because it helped to reduce the price of maize at the market.

“We are very happy with the decision as chiefs, imagine, we are now buying a 20 Kgs bag of maize at K1, 500. This has never happened in our area especially when we reach this month of August,” said Mtawari.

Mtawari therefore asked Mutharika not to bow down to people who are pressurizing him to lift the ban.

“The President decision shows that he loves us and we should all support him for that,” he added.

In his remarks, Jappie Mhango said Mutharika will continue to protect Malawians from the hunger issue.

He said the decision to ban maize exports was part of ensuring that the country is not affected by hunger again and that it must have enough maize till the next harvesting season.

Mutharika and his Government said they will not lift the ban until Government purchase 271 thousand metric tons of maize for the country’s silos.

The Malawian leader also ordered the Malawi Defense Force soldiers to guard the country’s border posts.

However, opposition parties, business community and farmers critiqued the decision.

Farmers, through the Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM), questioned why Mutharika came up with the decision without providing them markets for their produce.

“We make good profits when we sell maize outside the country. Apart from that, ADMARC is failing to buy our maize,” the farmers said.