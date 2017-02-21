Karonga chiefs tussle over relocation of refugees camp

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)–Verbal war erupted on Monday between senior traditional leaders and their juniors in Karonga over the government decision to relocate the Dzaleka refugees camp to Katili in the district.

The district’s group village headmen together with Senior Chief Wasambo accused Paramount chief Kyungu for imposing the refugee project.

Speaking during the meeting, Wasambo said there is need for a proper consultation and that the majority should rule.

“Why rushing with the development? Why giving government land for the project? Community should have been asked first,” said Wasambo.

He wondered why other neighboring countries like Zambia and Tanzania fail to host the refugees camp while having a lot idle land.

“Another problem I have seen is that people are not highlighted the badness of hosting the refugees camp,” he added.

Village headman Mwangwawilo of Katili wondered why people from the district’s town are forcing them to accept the refugees camp.

“It is us who will be affected by the camp particularly because it will be in our area, however, we wonder why people from other areas are on forefront in pushing the project to be implemented,” said Mwangwawilo.

Group Village Headman Wabola openly told Kyungu that the community suspects that he has been bribed by the UNHCR and government.

Kyungu however defended himself saying he is innocent.

He failed to come up with a conclusion on the matter especially because of the pressure of his fellow chiefs.

The district’s Area Development Committees (ADCs) also wondered why they were not informed about the project.

Meanwhile, Kyungu said he will organize another meeting for the chiefs and the community on the matter.