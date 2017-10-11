Karonga District Council (KDC) has bemoaned inadequate support by non governmental organization towards early childhood development (ECD). The Council has appealed to the NGO’s to channel more projects towards the sector as a method of producing an effective impact on communities.

The appeal was made after it was discovered that Malawi requires about 4 billion Kwacha to make strides in EDC programs.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Karonga District Council David Gondwe, explained the need to increase support to the sector so that improvements are made in children’s access to ECD facilities and services.

The DPD made the call this week when he presided over the presentation of certificates to 45 caregivers from community based child centres (CBC) ,who had completed training in early childhood development.

The 45 participants were selected from three CBC’s in the district courtesy of Evangelic Association of Malawi (EAM), unɗer the Community Action For Transformation of Child Health Project with funding from the Norwegian Church Aid.

“As a council we are really concerned that a number of projects have come and gone without leaving a mark to communities. We are appealing to NGO’s to consider channeling their funds to ECD sector in the areas of technical, infrastructure and capacity building,” he said.

He added as a council they are geared towards lobbying NGO’s in supporting the sector considering the benefits that early child hood education brings to children.

District social welfare officer Atupele Mwalweni stated that due to limited resources at her office they are failing to adequately support over 300 CBC’s in the district.

“As an office we can’t offer comprehensive training to our caregivers. We are pleased that EAM have stepped in to train our caregivers in order to increase the number of trained caregivers,” she added