KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) follower on Thursday afternoon died in a road accident while two others sustained injuries.

The ordeal occurred after falling-off a mobile truck which was on its way to a political rally by DPP running mate, Everton Chimulirenji in Karonga district.

DPP Director of Political Affairs, Khwauli Boster Msiska confirmed the development Zodiak radio.

DPP is fond of ferrying supporters to its political rallies.

More details about the accident will come later.