Karonga elects first female council chair Ethel Mwanza

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Nyungwe Ward Councillor Ethel Mwanza who is also the only female Ward Councillor in Karonga district has been elected Karonga District Council Chairperson at an elective full council meeting held on Saturday at the Council’s chamber.

Speaking in her acceptance speech, Mwanza promised to work tirelessly with all stakeholders to take Karonga district to highest levels in terms of socio economic development.

She further pledged to tackle corruption head on Saying corruption is a thing that must be dealt with swiftly as it is affecting development.

Councillor Mwanza emerged winner after beating Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Councillor Berrium Msukwa of Lupembe Ward by 10 votes to five.

Kaporo Ward UTM Party Councillor Ngasalayumo Michael Mwangonde went unopposed on the post of Vice chairperson for the Council.