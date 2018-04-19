Latest reports from Department of Disaster Management Affairs [Dodma] on the ongoing assessments of Karonga floods indicate that three people have been killed.

Dodma spokesperson, Chipiliro Khamula, has confirmed the development saying so far the floods has affected 4,499 people from 818 households in the district.

He further said that three children sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of collapsed houses but they have received timely medical attention and are back on their feet.

‘We can confirm that now three people have been killed by the floods that occurred in Karonga and 4, 499 people have been affected, currently as a department we have assisted them we some relief items to 750 of the 818 households’ Khamula said.

Khamula said the department is doing all it can to help all the displaced families and is expected to continue assisting people who have been affected in the district.

Meanwhile the president has sent his condoles to the bereaved families and has urged other stakeholders to help the affected people.