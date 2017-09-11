Irate Karonga residents have threatened to ‘deal with’ a contractor who failed to complete building their stadium in time.

The contract to build the stadium was awarded to Nangaunozge Building Contractors in 2015.

Maravi Post has established that the stadium was expected to end last month after government gave the contractor another 30 days to complete the project.

The development has angered the residents who want the contractor to leave the district and that government should find another contractor to finish the project.

Youth activist Steven Simsokwe who is the leader of the pressure group confirmed their plan to push out Nangaunozge to this reporter.

According to Simsokwe, there is no way of keeping the contractor that has failed them in the district.

“We are shocked and tired to hear that the contractor is seeking for another extension. We also wonder why government is backing the contractor. Imagine, contractors that are carrying the same project and started at the same time in other districts already finished their job. That’s why we are saying enough! The contractor should leave the district or we shall handle the problem in our own way,” charged Simsokwe.

LDF Head of Development Communication, Booker Matemvu, told this reporter in an interview that his office was equally concerned with the slow progress of Karonga Stadium and that they are in the process of terminating the contract.

“In terms of progress, we are also concerned with Karonga Stadium because it is the slowest amongst the five stadia constructed in the country. We are currently in discussion with the contractor to see how best things can move forward,” said Matemvu.

Henry Mpofu Shaba, owner of Nangaunozge Building Contractor, said the delay is due to heavy rainfall that hit the district and lack of funds. He said the community should expect the stadium to end this year.