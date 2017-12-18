Karonga Rotary Club responded to the cholera outbreak in the district of Karonga by donating different assorted items to the hospital.

The donation is part of the response to the district health officials call, according to the group Secretary General Maggie Kamchacha.

Among the donated items include Chlorine and examination gloves.

According to Kamchacha, money to buy the items are contributions from the group members.

“Karonga Rotary Club focus on health area that is why we didn’t hesitate to bail out the hospital with the equipment. We believe that cholera outbreak may be reduced in the district due to the donation,” said Kamchacha.

This is not the first time for the Club to come up with such kind of activities in the district as it recently donated blood after approached by the Malawi Blood Transfusion apart from planting trees at Ipyana Primary School in January this year.

Started in 2016 and being under the Mzuzu Rotary Club, Karonga Rotary Club consists of people from different professionals or business who shares ideals to improve their community.

Receiving the donation, Lindani Chirwa one of the officials from Karonga district hospital thanked the club for a quick response.

Chirwa then urged other organisations to emulate what Karonga Rotary Club did in order to save the lives of the community from cholera outbreak.

According to the district hospital report, the disease has killed two people and registered 24 cases since it started in November, 2017.