By Lusekero Mhango

Karonga United’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal was laid bear on Sunday as struggling Moyale Barracks held the home side to a battling 1-1 draw in a TNM Super League Match played at the Karonga Stadium.

The match which was played in front of a sizeable crowd will be remembered for the hosts profligacy as chance after chance went begging to kill off their beleaguered visitors.

In an action packed first half the home side made a lightening start to the game but poor finishing in front of goal and the goal flame denied them a deserved led.

Despite Karonga United looking more composed on the ball the visitors grew more into the match as the first half went on and began pinning the home side in their own half.

Gastin Simkonda and Brown Magaga all went close to breaking the deadlock with long range efforts for the lions of Kaning’ina.

In the 30th Minute Moyale took the led against the run of play as Lloyd Njaliwa swept in after the hosts keeper fanbled Boyboy Chima’s header.

However the led only lasted 10 minutes as the Ingwina’s of Karonga hit back through Peter nselema from the penalty spot after Antony Mfune was fouled in the box by Lovemore Jere

In the second half the home side began where they had left off exerting pressure on the visitors with their one touch football.

Antony Mfune, Gule Mwaisope and Benard Msiska all had chances to put the home side in front but found Moyale goal custodian McDonald Harawa in inspired form in between the sticks.

Despite the two sides going all out in attack in the hunt for the elusive winner in the last 20 minutes but they were forced to settle for the share of the spoils after 90 minutes.

Speaking in a post match interview Moyale Barracks coach Collins nkuna, while expressing delight in the point said the referees cost them the full 3 points

“while grateful for the point but the referee cost us an extra two points again as the penalty he awarded to Karonga was never a penalty as my defender got the ball,” said a frustrated Nkuna

Concurring with Nkuna Karonga United tactician Dan Dzinkambani, also expressed frustrations with the officiation of the match.

“Yes we have ourselves to blame for the draw as we missed a lot of chances but the referee also contributed towards us dropping two vital points as he denied us another clear cut penalty and a clear goal which he disallowed for offside,” said Dzinkambani.

With the draw Karonga United stay in 9th of the log table with 14 points from 13 matches while Moyale Barracks climb up to 10th with 12 points from 12 matches.