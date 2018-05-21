By Lusekero Mhango

Twesa In Community and Development a karonga based non governmental Organization (NGO) are set to embark on a 580 kilometre cycle from Karonga to Lilongwe in a bid to raise awareness on the environment.

The bike ride which will see 3 members of the organization taking part will start off at karonga boma on May 28 and will be used to fundraise for about MK 15000000 for the organizations planned projects and the cycle will climax in the capital on June 4 a day before Malawi joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Environmental Day.

Speaking in an interview Twesa executive director Jimmy Mzolohoya, said they thought of coming up with the cycle as one way of contributing to the sensitization of the environment to communities across the country amid challenges of climate change.

“Our aim is to remind the people on the importance of conserving and taking care of the environment and also reminding each other of the disasters and floods that we have faced especially here in karonga as a result of poor environmental management,” he said.

According to the executive director, as individuals and communities we don’t realize the important role we can play in mitigating problems that are emanating from climate change hence the need for sensitization.

“As a society at large this is our responsibility of managing the environment we don’t need to wait on government or NGOs to solve our problems. Its our problem and it affects us so the solutions are with us hence we must realize taking care of the environment is our responsibility,” he added.

Mzolohoya has therefore appealed to communities who will gather a long the way of the journey to join them in solidarity ahead of the commemoration of World Environment Day.

Karonga district environmental and forestry officer Christopher Chirwa, has commended Twesa for initiating the bike ride from Karonga.

He said the cycle is timely considering how Karonga was especially hit by prolonged floods and dry spells due to the eratic weather pattern as a result of the changing climate.

World environment day (WED) occurs on 5 June every year and is the United Nation’s principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

The day was first commemorated in 1974, it has been a flagship campaign for raising awarenesses on emerging environmental issues from marine pollution, human overpopulation and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.