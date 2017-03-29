Karonga north constituency has become a no-go zone for other political parties as many supporters are dumping their formerly mighty parties to join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Vincent Ghambi, despite being under the DPP, and Member of Parliament (MP) for consecutive term, most of the people were from the opposition parties. These are namely, People’s Party (PP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP), and United Democratic Front (UDF).

Ghambi won the two terms because he had the people’s trust, and not the DPP.

After loosing the people’s trust due to his failure to develop the area, and his behavior of staying in Lilongwe, Ghambi completely lost his supporters while the name of DPP was also almost dead in the district.

However, the coming in of Mungasulwa Mwambande, a renowned business tycoon from the area who is a member of the DPP family, has attracted many people from other political parties to join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Mwambande, who is a crowd-puller, is also expected to stand as an MP in 2019 under DPP ticket.

As of Tuesday this week,, hundreds of supporters from UDF, PP and MCP enclaves, including their senior party officials, joined the ruling DPP.

Among the senior officials are Nikodem Kita (PP constituency governor), UDF shadow MP Juju Kayira, and MCP chairperson, just to name a few.

The group told the media that they decided to join the DPP because of the loving heart of Mwambande apart from the good leadership of President Peter Mutharika.

“We have not join med the ruling DPP because of money m, but because of Mwambande and the leadership of President Mutharika,” they said.

UDF shadow MP Juju Kayira said “no one can stand to Mwambande here and competing with him is just wasting time because he is loved by many people. Therefore we have decided to support him.”

In his remarks, Mwambande assured the gathering that he will not let them down.

“Let us work together as one family, we should all help our President to fulfill his vision,” said Mwambande.

DPP deputy regional governor for the north Smart Kayira, while welcoming the group said the door is open to everyone.

He said he believes that many people in other constituencies and districts in the region, will join DPP.

Recently, police in the north gave Mwambande a certificate of honor, as a number one person helping the police with different resources in order to end criminal activities in the district.