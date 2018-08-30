By Lusekero Mhango

As the 2019 general election draws closer Member of Parliament for Karonga north constituency Vincent Ghambi has dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and joined the newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Ghambi’s exodus to UTM follows alleged reports that the ruling party has chosen business tycoon Mwangasule Mwambande as its torch bearer for Karonga norths constituency.

Speaking during his unveiling ceremony at UTM’s karonga district offices on Wednesday Ghambi, attributed his ill treatment in the DPP among the other factors of defecting to UTM.

“The decision to leave DPP came from my constituency looking at how I have been ill treated over the past four years by some DPP officials in karonga north hence the advice to join UTM,” he said.

He added, as a development conscious man UTM is the right party for him as they share his ideologies.

When quizzed if he had ill feelings against the DPP for preferring another aspirant in next year’s polls Ghambi, said he was unshaken by the competition due to his popularity in the constituency.

“I am a development conscious man and I fear no one due to what I’ve achieved for this area and no one can rival me and I promise you I will carry the day in next years polls,” said a defiant Ghambi.

UTM regional governor Afike Mbewe, welcomed the former deputy education minister to the UTM rank.

Saying his high profile defection to utm is a testimony of how popular the movement is right now.

“Its extraordinary in the little time we have had to see how the movement has gained so much attention, you just have to look at the high calibre officials joining us, the movement has really grabbed people’s hearts,” Mbewe explained.

However reacting to Ghambi’s defection to UTM Democratic progressive party publicity secretary whose also government spokesperson and minister of information communication and technology Nicholas Dausi said the party was unshaken by Ngambi’s defection.

He said the party wish him well in his new endeavours and that the party still remains strong at Karonga North.

Joining Ghambi in defecting to UTM includes councillor for Karonga Songwe ward Binox Mwakafwisha and councillor for Mzilawayingwe Ward in Mzuzu city Frazer Chunga and committee members from Malawi Congressive party at nyungwe constituency among others.