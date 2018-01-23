Police in Chilumba the southern part of Karonga are depending on a Zambian witch-doctor, Ndodoyani’s power and knowledge in tracing criminal suspects, Maravi Post has established.

According to our internal source who opted for a condition of anonymity, the police have so far arrested number of suspects through the development.

Among the arrested through the power of Ndodoyani include a renowned prostitute in the area who stole MK100, 000 from her client.

Maravi Post has established that the said Zambian witch-doctor, Ndodoyani is regarded as powerful and strong witch-doctor in the area.

“After seeing that the suspect was denying, the police went to the witch-doctor together with the victim. While there, the witch-doctor revealed the identity of the suspect and they went back and arrest the said suspect who admitted stealing the cash of her client,” said our source.

Our source also said that the same witch-doctor, Ndodoyani cleansed a police house which was mainly used for the Officer in Charge (OC) at Chilumba police station that was suspected to have been charmed by one of the past OCs.

This reporter has established that number of OC at the station have not been using the said house due to the problem.

Our source said for the police to believe the said witch-doctor, they tested his power.

Said our source; “At first the police hide one of the handcraft outside the office and asked the witch-doctor to trace of which he managed. He told then told the police that he knew that they were just testing his power and revealed the problems of the OC house and cleansed it. As I am talking, the current OC is staying in the said house without any problem. That is how the police knew that he is not an ordinary witch-doctor.”

Zambian witch-doctor has been given permanent land to cultivate and settle around Kasangamala area within Chilumba because of his work, according to our reliable source.

Meanwhile Paramount Chief Kyungu summoned Group Village Headman Mponera and warned her to stop inviting witch-doctors in her area as it can bring chaos.

Karonga police spokesperson, George Mlewa’s mobile phone was out of reach to issue a comment.