Karonga residents dare Shadow lawmakers on mining negotiation deals

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Karonga residents who converged at Karonga Museum on Wednesday through the public debate took to task their shadow Members of parliament for failing to negotiate mining deals.

Irritated the residents gave the example of Kayerekera mining which they believe never benefited the community but may be Government only.

With funding from Oxfam Australia, Karonga Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) in conjunction with Natural Resources Justice Network (NRJN) hosted the debate aimed at giving residents to know how ready are aspirants to help them on prospects of mining deals.

During the hot debate notable aspiring lawmakers included Dr Conelius Mwalwanda of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Gerald Mwakaswaya of Karonga North Constituency of United Democratic Front (UDF), Mary Nthakomwa of UTM Party Karonga for Karonga Central, James Chombe of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Karonga Central and Frank Mwenefundo of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) of Karonga Central.

One of the residents Jonathan Zimba dared the shadow lawmakers to assure them what they will do once voted into power on mining negotiation deals

“We feel we were used, abused and dumped which was not good at all. So, what we want is an assurance on what exactly will do to us. Enough of raw deals in any mining deals,” challenges Zimba.

Reacting to the demands, Mwenefundo reminded the residents of his tirelessly advocacy on the matter to Malawi government to come out clear and explain the where did MK10 million environmental bond go.

“This is the money which Kayerekera deposited with Malawi Government to repair environment but till now we are not seeing anything on the ground,” quelled Mwenefumbo.

Dr Mwalwanda however ensure residents that all mining agreements are well scrutinized before rolling the signatures.

While Mwakaswaya admitted that what happened regarding Kayerekera mining deals should not be tolerated.

He therefore assured the residents that once UDF voted into power few months coming will ensure that all mining deals are benefiting the locals.

NRJN Executive Director Kosam Munthali concurred with the residents disparity arguing that Kayerekera mining lacked transparency in the signing of the deal.

Munthali therefore banks hopes on just enacted Mines and Minerals Act which replaced the 1981 Mines and Minerals Act.

“The current Mineral Act is an opportunity to redress inequality, injustice and corruption that has come to be associated with mining. The new law will ensure oversight and accountability.

“There will be Mineral Resources Committee which will oversee the issuance of licences to companies and individuals that applies to mine. This only comprises senior civil servants who can chose which external experts participate,” he said.

Munthali added, “Key problems arise in the mining sector at the licensing and application stage – strange and hidden terms have been awarded in the past behind the backs of Malawians and other civil servants, and companies have lost out unfairly.

“The company has to spend no less than 0.45% of annual gross sales revenue on community development of course this is far too low, especially when there are several communities that might be affected and communities often bear the greatest burden of negative impacts of mining.” He said

The objectives of the new law include ensuring mining benefits Malawi’s economy and protecting the welfare of all citizens, their livelihoods and environment for today and tomorrow.

The new Act will ensure sustainable exploration and exploitation of minerals in line with the African Mining Vision, modern and international best practices such as transparency initiatives.