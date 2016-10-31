Irate politicians in collaboration with the youths and business community in Karonga have disclosed their plan of blocking the reallocation of Zaleka refugees camp from Dowa to their district.

This comes following the revelation made by the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Security Grace Obama Chiumia after inspecting the identified area at Katili in Karonga on Friday.

According to the politicians, youths and business community, reallocating the camp to the district will increase criminal activities in their area.

The group also argued that government did not consult them before coming up with a decision or identifying the place at Katili.

“This is a national project, it needs further consultation with all stakeholders than rushing to implement it. These refugees will get our national identity card and stand as Councillors or MPs as well marrying with our sons and daughters, I strongly oppose this,” said Frank Mwenefumbo, MP for the area ( Karonga Central Constituency).

Wavisanga Silungwe who is the chairperson for Karonga business community said “we don’t want to lose our businesses, properties and lives because of these refugees. They are criminals, some even have guns, so we shall not allow that.”

The most influential youth activist who is also the executive director for Karonga youth for justice failed to hold his anger but threatened to hold strong protest this week.

“The same government named our Karonga-Chitipa road as ‘Bingu highway’ without consultation. Now, they want to bring criminals in our district without asking our side, this is an insult and underrating us but they shall know us this time,” warned Simsokwe.

He wondered why out of all districts in Malawi, government selected Karonga district only.

However, Obama insist that her ministry consulted all key stakeholders.

She says, Karonga district will not be the same especially because the project will bring development such as modern schools and hospital.