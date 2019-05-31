By Richard Kanyenda

Three people have died and others have sustained injuries of various degrees in a minibus accident at Lupembe in Karonga.

According to one of the passengers in the vehicle, the accident happened due to over speeding.

The minibus was in transit from Karonga to Rumphi. Upon reaching Lupembe Area, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, it overturned and killed two people right on the spot, while one died in the course of receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to Dr. Lindani Chirwa, a medical doctor at Karonga District Hospital, the accident happened on 29 May, 2019, around 16:00.

Those who were reported dead included two men who were 40 and 25 year old and a 1 and half year old child.

Currently, the other passengers and the driver are still receiving treatment at the hospital for being seriously injured.