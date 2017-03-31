Police in Karonga on Wednesday failed to drag the district’s maize smugglers to court after a group vehemently refused.

The group, which includes 26 truck drivers whose trucks were impounded on Monday within Karonga township. The group further, denied to provide a written statement for the police.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa, told the Maravi Post that the police are doing everything possible to make the group write their statements, and then appear before the court.

“We have started recording statements of some suspects, and anytime from now they will appear before the court,” Mlewa said.

However, the drivers who stormed the District Commissioner’s office on Wednesday morning, demanded the release of their vehicles and said the police lied that the group had started writing statements.According to them, they have agreed not to write police statements because they have not committed anything against the country’s constitution.

They claimed to have all the legal documents for the said impounded maize.

However, Karonga police spokesperson George Mlewa, disclosed that no one had so far been arrested in connection with the intercepted trucks of maize. Meanwhile, seven of the truck drivers that the police impounded in Chitipa, were denied bail by the court on Wednesday, and their cases have been adjourned to 10 April, 2017.