By Lusekero Mhango

Karonga United coach Dan Dzinkambani has outlined plans to refresh up his squad by adding six new additions to his current rank ahead of the commencement of the second round of the TNM Super League set for the August 31, 2019.

Speaking in an interview Dzinkambanii, said his club is lacking in certain areas of the pitch hence he is keen to beef up the squad with at least six new players.

He said, apart from lacking numbers in some positions they also need to replace their midfield maestro Azziz Mwakifuna who left and joined Nyasa Big Bullets.

“We must refresh up the squad by signing new players if we want to ensure a successful second round of the season,” he said.

Adding,, one of the key area where they must strengthen the up front as they have lacked goals in the front line.

“We have played so well in many of the games we have played in the first round but we didn’t get the reward our performances deserved as we have lacked a cutting edge up front in many matches,” he lamented.

Never the less the Karonga United tactician, expressed delight in his side’s first round showing despite not picking the points that their performances have merited.

“I’m really happy with the progress of my team in our first 15 matches of the league and the Airtel top eight run to the final, we have already achieved a lot and despite not winning many games in the first round our performances and consistency has pleased me as a coach,” he explained.

Concurringwith Dzinkambani, a soccer pundit in the north Adams Wondanige, has urged the Karonga united executive to support the coach with the new signings that he has asked.

He said, the Ingwinas of Karonga have a good team already they just need to beef up their front line with killer strikers who know where the back of the net is.

Currently Karonga United sit 11th on the 16 club member league with 16 points to their name from 15 matches.