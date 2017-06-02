Battered and bruised Norther region Premier League division, Karonga United have given its coach, Dave Muyombe a

2-game ultimatum to turn around the team’s fortune on the pitch, or face the boot.

The development comes in the wake of a 0-0 draw with Ekwendeni Harmers last Saturday at the Karonga community ground, a result which left them 8 points behind the leaders, Chilumba Barracks. The team has played eight

matches so far in the league.

According to a well-placed source, the team is losing its way and the coaching panel was failing to come up with a winning formula. This is the reason the team decided to give the coach the 2-game ultimatum to turn around the club’s luck. This begins with this weekend’s crunch encounter against table toppers Chilumba Barracks.

“The coaching panel will be assessed following the 2 games and a determination on their future, will thereafter, be decided,” the source said.

However reacting to the alleged ultimatum, the under-fire Karonga United coach Muyombe said it was not true and that he still has the full backing of the board.

“It’s normal what we are going through, with not winning matches at the moment, as we are still building a team after so many of our stars left following relegation from the Super League last season,” he defended himself.

He said with time, good results are around the corner, as they have a lot of talented young players who need time to jell.

Currently Chilumba Barracks lead the 16-member league with a maximum 24 points from their 8 matches played; they are followed by Karonga United with 16 points, and Rumphy Pilots which has 14 points.

While Manyamula FC anchor the table on goal difference ahead of Lura FC, who are all on 4 points after 7 games played respectively.