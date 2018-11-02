Karonga United head coach, Christopher Nyambose, who was temporarily suspended two weeks ago, was on Tuesday harassed by the team supporters, forcing him to go away from the their training base.

Nyambose is reportedly having absenting himself from duty after the team’s three consecutive losses in the central region to Civil Sporting Club in the FISD Challenge Cup and Masters Security and Silver Strikers in the TNM Super League.

The club’s management decided to temporarily suspended Nyambose only to resolve to recall him last week.

But on Tuesday this week when Nyambose was discharging his duties, angry Karonga United supporters came and manhandled him; forcing him to leave the training ground.

Karonga United General Secretary, Abraham Mwakhwawa, confirmed the incident saying both supporters and some players no longer wish Nyambose to take charge of the club for reasons best known to them.

“It’s true I was called to the training ground only to find only seven players training.

It is alleged that some of the players together with the supporters no longer wish the services of the coach. I was therefore advised by the club’s Chairperson to ask Mr Nyambose to temporarily halt his duties for security reasons,” confirmed Mwakhwawa.

In the absence of Nyambose, the team has managed to collect 4 points from two games under Wilberforce Longwe.

They beat Red Lions and drew against Mzuni FC. Both games were played at Karonga Stadium.

Efforts to talk to Christopher Nyambose proved futile.