Karonga United Football Club was finally officially crowned Simama Premier League Champions at Ilala Crest Lodge on Friday and encouraged to work hard in the country’s top flight league.

The league is worth only 4 million Kwacha and the champions Karonga United got 1.2 million Kwacha while the runners up, Chilumba Barracks, got K600, 000.00. Bolero Football Club who finished third got K300, 000.00 and fourth placed Rumphi Pirates were given K150, 000.00.

Speaking at the function, General Secretary for the Northern Region Football Association, Masiya Nyasulu, said this year’s award presentation was outstanding and was done at the right time.

“It simply means we were well organized this time. You will recall that in the past it has been taking time for us to present the awards but this time it has happened at the right time. I hope Karonga United will have time to prepare for life in the TNM Super League,” said Nyasulu.

It was revealed at the same function that as a way of strengthening the team to withstand the heat in the super league, there will be a strength testing match to the tune of one million Kwacha in which they will play against a select side comprising of players from the top four teams namely Chilumba Barracks, Bolero Football Club and Rumphi Pirates.

Second Vice President of the Football Association of Malawi, Othaniell Hara, who was Guest of Honour at the event, said the initiative for Karonga United to prepare well through a strength testing match was welcome and gave in K500, 000.00 towards the one million Kwacha budget. Mwayi Mwanza, Karonga United Chairperson, Alpheus Chipanga Banda and Henz Banda, each pledged K100, 000.00 towards the initiative.

The date for the match is yet to be announced when the budget is met.