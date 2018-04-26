By Lusekero Mhango

Karonga United say there will be no fear factor when taking on inform Civo Sporting Club in a TNM Super League match at karonga stadium this Saturday.

The rookies who had a productive away trip to the south last weekend collecting an impressive 0-2 win over their new comers Nchalo united and running Red Lions close in a 3-2 defeat after the rookies had led 1-2 going into the last 10 minutes of the game.

However the Lilongwe based giants will be also coming into the game in great form themselves after picking up 4 points from their 2 matches played so far including the recent 1-0 victory over blue eagles.

Speaking in an interview karonga united technical director Francis Ntuka Shaba said they are ready to continue their impressive form by claiming the scalp of the civil servant.

“We are ready for test and I’m sure from what we have shown so far in our matches we’re claim the three points,” said a defiant shaba.

He said as they will be at home its vital that home advantage should be utilized hence urging the fans to come in their large numbers.

But Civo sporting assistant coach Oscar Kaunda says his charges are ready for the tough encounter with karonga united.

“It will be a difficult match at their backyard but we are full of confidence from our 2 games that we have played and we are going to the north to pick up the 3 points,” said a confident Kaunda.

In the other mouth watering clashes of week 3 in the league, be forward wanderers will take on Nyasa big bullets at the Bingu national stadium while blue eagles will travel to mzuzu to face struggling MZUNI fc and nchalo united will take on fellow newcomers TM stars.