KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Simama League side Fish Eagles coach, Christopher Nyambose has been hired as the head coach for newly promoted Super League side Karonga United Football Club (FC).

Confirming the appointment, Karonga United chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda said Nyambose is the right choice for the team.

“We feel he is the right person for the team since he has all required licence as far as club licencing is concerned and we hope this time Karonga United will not be relegated since we are much set to fight,” said Banda.

Nyambose has previously coached Mzuzu Escom (2004 to 2009) and also coached Jukebox fc and Mzuzu United when they were in the Super League.

He was assistant coach for Malawi National womens team at the 2007 Cosafa Cup in Zambia.

He is a holder of UEFA B licence obtained in 2007 in UK/Germany, a FAM C licence, Seasonal Training Licence and Football Coaches Instructor Licence.

This is the third time for Karonga United to be promoted to the Super League.