It was a second draw in a row for the Green Intellectuals, Mzuni FC, on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium against the crocodiles of Karonga.

From a one all draw against Moyale Barracks on Monday, a goalless draw was in the offing on Sunday.

The students dominated the first half with three scoring chances. Joseph Mbanga’s cross from the right, 6 minutes into the game was welcomed by Rhamadan Ntafu’s header into the crocodiles’ net but assistant referee Pearson Kamanga had his flag up for off side.

They attacked again in the 11th minute as Henry Misinjo broke through on the left to curve the ball inside but this time Ntafu’s powerful drive hit the upright before fate smiled on Joseph Mbanga six minutes later, as his volley from way out missed the target with a whisker.

A minute into the second half, the crocodiles got their chance through Anthony Mfune whose shot from way out hit the underside of the cross bar.

The students almost cried in the 74th minute when Victor Gondwe’s header into the net was headed back on the goal–line by defender William Mwalwimba with his goalkeeper already beaten.

Substitute Gule Mwaisope for Karonga United was denied a late winner five minutes before full time when his shot kissed the cross bar before bouncing off and out for a goal kick.

Speaking after the match, Head Coach for Karonga United, Christopher Nyambose, said a point was not bad in an away game.

“It was a tough game because we come from the same region. I am happy that we are managing to draw away. What remains now is to make our home ground a den of crocodiles where teams will be devoured in every game. We will surely be on a good position on the log as we wind up the first round in July,” he explained.

His counterpart, Alex Ngwira, said he was happy that his team was jelling very well and hopes that better results will be coming forth.

“Our general play is good now. We simply need to work on composure in front of goal and the killer punch,” he added.