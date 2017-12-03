By Lusekero Mhango

Northern Region Premier League side Karonga United have moved a step closer to super league promotion following a thumping 3-0 victory over Lufita United FC at the Karonga Community ground in a Simama Premier League match played on Wednesday.

Quick fire goals from the inform striker Antony Mfune after 25 seconds, Shelith Chamama and Aziz Mwakifuna were enough for the home side to pick up three vital points over a an out of sorts Lufita United.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga United Coach Dave Muyombe, said his boys were deserving of promotion for their hard work and performances that they have put in throughout the remarkable season.

“I can’t say yet that we have already won this division and a place in the elite league in the country but we are one step away from our set out objective,” said an excited Muyombe.

He further attributed the fantastic season that they have been having down to the wonderful team bond that exists at the club and they will to win football matches.

“I have a very young but talented squad whose objective like mines is to go out on the pitch and win matches playing entertaining football for the watching fans hence our rise to the top summit of this division,” he boasted.

However He further warned other clubs that the best is yet to come and this run of success was just the beginning from his charges.

According to Jameson Siyeni Lufita United tactician, Karonga united were too hot on the day for his charges to handle.

“When you have been out played like that the only thing you can do is put your hands up and admit that they were too good for us today. Its football it happens to anyone there is no shame in that,” said Siyeni.

With two rounds of matches to play the Ingwinas of Karonga lead Chilumba Barracks by two points on 61 points from 28 matches.

However if Chilumba Barracks slip up this weekend at home to Luwinga on Saturday it could open the door for Karonga United to earn promotion on Sunday with a game to spare at home to Rumphy based outfits Kawaza.