By Lusekero Mhango

Karonga United assistant Coach Wilbaforce Longwe has expressed optimism that his side will not face the chop in the TNM Super League this season.

The crocodiles lye 11th in the 16 member league with 31 points to their name level on points with 12th and 13th place Dwangwa United and Red Lions respectively having played 2 games more than their relegation rivals.

According to Longwe who is currently acting as head coach following the suspension of Christopher Nyambose last month, they are confident of picking up maximum points from their remaining 2 matches which will be played all at home against Dwangwa utd and Blue Eagles.

“We are playing well and if we continue playing like this in our remaining matches we will collect the required points to survive in the league.

He added, there main problem has been scoring goals hence urged his charges to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“In terms of attacking play we are good but we only lack composure in finishing hence we find ourselves fighting for survival but now we have time to work on our finishing and I’m sure we will see an improved ingwina in front of goal,” vowed Longwe.

However soccer pundit Rudo Nyirenda, has said a lack of motivation is a driving force behind Karonga united’s struggles hence urged the club’s executive to do more to provide incentives for the players.

“Players can’t play at their maximum best when they are demotivated hence more must be done in player welfare because Karonga already have an exciting young team who are lacking motivation to go a step further,” explained Nyirenda.