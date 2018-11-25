By Lusekero Mhango

Karonga United took a giant step towards staying up in the top flight after two goals from Antony Mfune, and one each from Charles Chilembo and Azizz Mwakifuna gave them a 4-2 win over fellow relegation threatened Dwangwa United in the TNM Super League on Saturday.

The result lifted the ingwinas out of the relegation zone and into 11th place with 34 points drop level with Dwangwa, TN stars and blue eagles

Reeling from a run of one win in their last 4 matches Karonga united put on one of their best performances of the season when they needed it most at Karonga stadium.

After 10 minutes of fanatic action, the home side took the lead in the 11th minute through Antony Mfune who fired in past a helpless Charles Thom following a darting run and cutback from Khumbo Msowoya.

Shalif Chamama missed a sitter 2 minutes later when he broke through and shot wide past the far post with only the goalkeeper to beat.

In the 20th minute Karonga doubled their led through Chilembo’s fine finish following a clever cross from the Azizz Mwakifuna.

With Dwangwa on the back foot the towering Mwakifuna powered in the 3rd 10 minutes before half time as Chilembo turned to provider.

In the second half Dwangwa began brightly as they sought a route back to the match and bossed possession and territory.

In the 73rd minute Sam Gunda curled in a superb free kick to give the away side a glimmer of hope.

As Karonga united took their step off the gas Dwangwa sensed blood and with 6 minute to go Gunda grabbed his second goal to leave the expected home cloud stunned.

However Antony Mfune killed any hopes of Dwangwa’s unlikely fightback 3 minutes later with a fantastic solo strike to calm the fanatic home fans nerves.

In a post-match interview Karonga united interim head coach Wilbaforce Longwe, expressed delight in his side’s display.

“We have had a difficult time lately and it was vital we won this game knowing our league position but we are delighted with our performance and victory,” he said.

Dwangwa United team manager Dave Mwandila blamed the defeat on Karonga united supporters for alleged intimidation and harassment’s of his players before the match.

“The players were psychologically affected by the intimidation hence we begun the match slow and by the time we got our act together we were already 3 nil down but despite the defeat we are happy with the performance,” he explained.