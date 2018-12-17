By Lusekero Mhango

Rookies Karonga United secured themselves another season in top flight following a hard fought 2-1 win over Blue Eagles in a TNM Super League match played on Saturday.

The win which has lifted the ingwina’s up to seventh on the log table was earned through goals from Anthony Mfune and Gule Mwaisope while Maxwell Salambura scored eagles goal.

The match played at the soccer cathedral of Karonga stadium in front of a heavy police presence following threats from alleged Karonga united thugs who threatened to deal with blue eagles following incidents at the corresponding match in Lilongwe where 2 Karonga officials were assaulted and paper sprayed saw the home side dominate the match after a nervy start to the proceedings.

Shariff Shamama had a first sight at goal in the 10th minute but his rasping strike went narrowly wide past John soko’s goal.

Further chances from Anthony Mfune, Khumbo msowoya and William Mwalwimba were spurned by the home side before half time.

The area 30 based outfit despite possessing the likes of Maxwell Salambura, Stuart Mbunge and Mesham Mhone offered very little in an attacking sense.

In the second half the home side began it how they ended the first half probbing the eagles defence with their incisive football.

In the 55th minute Karonga united were finally rewarded for their pressure when Anthony Mfune tapped in passed a helpless John Soko from Chamama’s cross after a darting run from the right.

However the lead didn’t last long as with their first meaningful attack on goal Maxwell Salambura equalized following a thrilling team move..

Despite suffering a setback conceding soon after taking the lead the home side looked more likely to go on and score the winner as their intensity and desire didn’t wilt in the Karonga heat.

When they appeared to heading to a share of the spoils substitute Gule Mwaisope who had barely been on the pitch for more than 4 minutes grabbed the winner with a neat finish.

In a post match interview Karonga united head coach Wilbaforce Longwe, praised his boys character and fighting spirit to fight to end to chase the winner.

“This was a fantastic team performance from start to finish and the victory is well merited and we can’t wait for next season now because this team will only get better individually and as a team,” he warned.

According to blue eagles assistant coach Christopher Sibale, the league season has been disappointing and they’ll try to improve next season.

“Despite having a disappointing league season at least we have something to show as we have won the airtel top 8 cup, not everyone can claim to have won a trophy this season,” he argued.

With the win Karonga united have ended the season with 37 points from 30 matches and blue eagles have ended their season in 10th position with 35 points from 30 matches.