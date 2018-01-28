By Lusekero Mhango

As one way of becoming self-reliant newly Promoted TNM Super League side Karonga United has organized a fundraising dinner and dance set to take place on the 26th January, this year at Karonga Museum.

According to the organizing chairperson of the gala William Machona Ngwira, the event is aimed at raising funds for the club for its activities ahead of the upcoming kick-off of the season set for April.

“As you know Karonga United has no sponsorship and finding one is a process so to mitigate some of the financial challenges that we are facing we thought of organizing this dinner and dance function to assist the day to day running of the club in the super league,” he said.

He disclosed the organizing committee has therefore set aside a target of MK 5 Million at the fundraising event.

Ngwira said the raised money will go a long way for the club to carry out some of their targets which includes upkeep allowances for players, coaching staff and transfers to biff up the squad.

According to Ngwira, popular locally made dishes will be served at the event including rice and mbalagha, local dances will spice up the event and guest expected will include Paramount Chief Kyungu, Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya and Bishop Abraham Simama among others.

“The Karonga community has done a lot for the club and continue to self-sponsor the club and we hope on 26th January they will turn up in large numbers to fundraise for their beloved club,” added Ngwira.

Hilary Mwalwenje a local based pundit, has commended Karonga united for organizing the event.

Saying the clubs past struggles in the super league have been down to lack of financial incentive and motivation.

He adds, the situation of lack of sponsorship has posed a serious threat to have a strong and settle side in the elite division.