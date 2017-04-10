Vendors in Karonga on Sunday, threatened to hold a massive protest against the police, especially the enforcement officers continue confiscating maize within the district.

Since last month, police in Karonga have been impounding trucks of maize within the district after the Presidential direction. which came after reports that maize was being smuggled to Tanzania.

While supporting the Presidential direction, Karonga vendors argued that the Presidential directive was not meant for maize that is being sold within the district.

According to the chairperson of vendors in Karonga, Eston Mwambuli, impounding maize within the district, is affecting their business.

“Where are we going to sell our maize? If the police continue confiscating our maize within the district, we shall protest,” Mwambuli said

The vendors said the police should impound maize that is going outside the country.

Minister of information Nicholas Dausi, said the President only ordered the law enforcers and Malawi Defense Force soldiers to impound maize that is being illegally exported and not Maude being sold within the country. He said Malawians are free to sell maize within the country.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa, denied the allegation that the law enforcers are impounding maize within the district.

However, a reliable source disputed the spokesperson’s denial and said he can reveal that all the impounded trucks of maize in Karonga occurred within the district.