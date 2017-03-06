Karonga Water Advisory Council launches 2017 Karonga forestation campaign; to plant 8, 000 tree seedlings

Karonga Water Advisory Council this week launched a forestation campaign that will see the organization planting 8, 000 trees in the district.

Rolling the campaign at Mwenilondo Community Day Secondary School in Karonga yesterday, Chairperson for the Water Advisory Council Wavisanga Silungwe, said his organization is committed to addressing deforestation problems rocking the district.

He then advised traditional leaders in the district to come up with tough bylaws that will eliminate deforestation in their area.

According to him, the exercise is also part of the social responsibility of the Northern Region Water Board to their customers in the district especially because it funds his organization with K7. 2 million.

“We injected K1. 3 million only in buying the tree seedlings,” said Silungwe.

Group Village Headman Mwangolera commended the Northern Region Water Board through the organization for the initiative.

He said apart from coming up with the tree planting campaign, the Water Advisory Council is playing a big role in the district which include sensitizing the community on how to save the water bills and the coming in of the water tariff.

The District Commissioner represented by the district forest officer Jowack Mkandawire, asked the community to take care of the trees that were trees.

Among the area to benefit from the exercise include Kasisi and Zindi.