By Lusekero Mhango

Youths in Karonga have called upon fellow young people in the district to start embracing the on going 50-50 campaign if meaningful impact is to be achieved in the initiative in the 2019 polls.

The youths made the call recently during an interface meeting that was organized by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace under the Karonga diocese through their Malawi Electro Circle Systems (MECS) project.

Among others the meeting was aimed at drumming up youth support for women aspiring candidates in the district for next years polls.

According to one of the youths Chrissy Mhango from Mwahimba youth club, time has come for them to start advocating for more female participation in leadership roles at council and parliamentary levels respectively.

“Women need all the encouragement and support to make it in the polls and we youths have a big role to play in ensuring that all women candidates make it in the elections,” she said.

Concurring with Mhango another fellow youth Rogers Mwachunda, said as youths make up a majority of the population they hold the key in the success of achieving 50-50 goal.

“We youths are a game changer in achieving gender parity hence I urge youths to go out in their communities and lobby others for female support,” a passionate Mwachunda said.

He therefore urged female aspiring candidates to have belief in themselves and their manifesto as woman lack confidence.

MECS project coordinator Moses Mwakisalu, said the meeting has been beneficial as youths and the female aspirants were brought closer together as was intended when organizing the gathering.

History has shown us that youths are used by male candidates to stir up violence during elections hence we organized this function for youths to know their female candidates in their constituency thereby giving them support,” he said.

The Malawi Electro circle systems project is a 50-50 campaign project that is being implemented by CCJP in the district with financial support from the loyal Norwegian embassy through UN women.