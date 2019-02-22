By Lusekero Mhango

Kaporo health centre in Karonga is back in operation five months after Medical Council of Malawi ordered it closed on a account of poor facilities not befitting a standard rural hospital.

Confirming the development in an interview Karonga district Commissionor (DC) Richard Hara, said the reopening follows rehabilitation works which was carried out at the facility.

He said, the medical council recommended the opening of the health centre whilst rehabilitation on the other parts of the facility are on going.

“The reopening of the health centre is a big boost for the people of kaporo and the surrounding areas as people were travelling long distances to access health services hence our delight,” he said.

According to Hara, despite the health centre being opened there will be no admissions til the full renovations on the remaining part is completed.

Karonga district hospital Adminstrator Clement Gonthi, has hailed the communities surrounding the health centre for the role they have played in ensuring that the facility is reopened.

“We are thankful to the district council for providing funds to renovation works to take place but we are also very appreciative to the people of the area for taking a proactive role in the rehabilitation, their pressure was vital in getting the health centre reopened, Gonthi explained.

Kaporo health centre is the second biggest public health facility in Karonga serving a population of over 80000.

The closure of the health centre forced patients to cover over 25 kilometers in search for health services.