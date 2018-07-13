A 26-year-old female manager for Mtunthama Puma Filling Station in Kasungu is being kept in police custody for swindling her company’s eight million kwacha.

Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza has identified the suspect as Jane Chirombo who was working at the said filling station which is owned by Germson Mkweza.

Namwaza said for the past six months, the suspect’s boss had been complaining of the company not being able to raise recommended profits to the extent of failing to replenish its stock.

“Following that, the boss instituted an audit which revealed that the manageress had been diverting some money meant to be deposited into the company’s bank account into her personal account,” said Namwaza.

It was established that a sum of MK8 million was missing and Chirombo could not give pleasing answers.

Meanwhile, the suspect is being kept in police custody waiting to appear in court to answer charges accordingly.

Chirambo hails from Kachigunda village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chiwere in Dowa.