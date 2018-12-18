water sources in Kasungu
By Mtisunge Kagomo
People living in Kasungu municipality are planning to protest on December 20 due to the water problems which have reached crisis levels with many households having dry taps for weeks
According to Nation Newspaper, the Residents who are being represented by groups called Kasungu Citizens and Kasungu Civil Society Network who have been appealing to CRWB to help them solve the situation since June this year but the situation has been deteriorating
According to Kasungu Citizens representative Medrick Kaluluma said that almost everything has been affected to the extent that children are failing to go to school as they spend most of their times fetching water
Adding on the matter Chimwemwe Malopa said that he is now forced to buy bottled water everyday for cooking and drinking as they use water from the wells to bath
Zeferino Mitumba Spokesperson for CRWB said that the municipality is facing challenges due to drying up of Chitete dam the town’s main source of water and that the other dam Ngulu ya Nawambe has little water to be supplied to the whole residents
He further explained that CRWB spotted sites to drill six boreholes to reduce the water challenges
In September this year, CRWB unveiled plans to construct a 31.2 square kilometer dam to supply water to Kasungu and other districts