water sources in Kasungu

By Mtisunge Kagomo

People living in Kasungu municipality are planning to protest on December 20 due to the water problems which have reached crisis levels with many households having dry taps for weeks

According to Nation Newspaper, the Residents who are being represented by groups called Kasungu Citizens and Kasungu Civil Society Network who have been appealing to CRWB to help them solve the situation since June this year but the situation has been deteriorating

According to Kasungu Citizens representative Medrick Kaluluma said that almost everything has been affected to the extent that children are failing to go to school as they spend most of their times fetching water

Adding on the matter Chimwemwe Malopa said that he is now forced to buy bottled water everyday for cooking and drinking as they use water from the wells to bath

Zeferino Mitumba Spokesperson for CRWB said that the municipality is facing challenges due to drying up of Chitete dam the town’s main source of water and that the other dam Ngulu ya Nawambe has little water to be supplied to the whole residents

He further explained that CRWB spotted sites to drill six boreholes to reduce the water challenges

In September this year, CRWB unveiled plans to construct a 31.2 square kilometer dam to supply water to Kasungu and other districts