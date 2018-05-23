A 40-year-old sex worker in Kasungu district is in police custody for indulging herself in sexual activities with a minor aged 12.

Mercy Kadosa, who is among prostitutes operating within Kasungu Boma was during that day at one bar in Kasungu when he got approached by a 12-year-old who asked her for a quick short time sex.

Kasungu Deputy Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza said the suspect charged the minor K2000.00 of he negotiated to MK1000.00.

“Upon agreement, the two went to the suspect’s room in view of some people who swiftly reported the news to police officers”, said Namwaza.

Police got to the scene and found the two and later arrested the sex worker on an offence of indulging in sexual activity with a child contrary to section 160B of the penal code.

Mercy Kadosa comes from Kapalamula village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza district.