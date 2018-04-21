KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu says Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is the ‘Father of Poor’ in Malawi.

Kaomba explains that Bushiri deserves the name due to his apolitical, non-discriminatory and territorial wide way in which he is giving relief maize to Malawians.

He adds he has never in his lifetime, so far, seen one person doing such great charity works in Malawi at such a scale and colour.

He made the comments on Thursday at his headquarters in Chilanga, Kasungu, during the donation of at least 2300 bags of maize meant for families reeling from disaster- induced food shortages in his area.

Apart from the 2300 families, Prophet Bushiri also donated over 300 bags to Chilanga School of the Deaf which is owned and run by CCAP Nkhoma Synod.

Prophet Bushiri Communications Director Ephraim Nyondo says the man of God was meant to be making the donations himself but he is only tied up with ministry work in Kenya.

Nyondo added that the programme, which so far has touched Salima, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Kasungu districts, continues this Friday in Ntchisi where about 1500 vulnerable families will receive relief maize.

From Monday next week, the programme continues in Dedza, Balaka, Blantyre and Chikwawa districts.