Kamuzu Barracks FC will on Saturday 10 December, 2016 face the Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in the Foundation for Irrigation Sustainable Development (FISD) Challenge Cup finals after they narrowly beat Silver Strikers 1-0 in a match played at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

The Central Bankers dominated the first half of the game with 57 percent possession but failed to score as their striking force proved to be blunt.

In the second half, a goal from Manase Chiyesa for Kamuzu Barracks in the 68th minute was enough to send the hot TNM Super league contenders packing.

KB could have widened the lead but Kelvin Hanganda saw his spot kick saved by Silver’s Blessings Kameza.

The penalty was awarded to the soldiers in the 89th minute after Mike Robert of Silver Strikers fouled Chiyesa in the 18 yard box.

KB goal keeper Lehman Nthala was chosen man of the match and received K200, 000 cash plus a trophy.

Silver Strikers Coach Lovemore Fazili said his players did their best but luck was not on their side.

In his remarks, KB Coach Billy Phambala thanked his boys for a gallant fight saying they are ready to face Be Forward Wanderers on the final match.

Wanderers already made it to the finals after beating Blue Eagles 1-0 yesterday at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Nomads are known to be the first winners of any new cup but this will be their first time to meet the Capital City lions in the finals.





