Kamuzu Central Hospital Director Jonathan Ngoma has commended management of China Lilongwe Grand Holding Corporation as one of the best companies sticking ton its corporateand social responsibility.

The call was made recently when management of China Grand Holding made a donation of various assorted items to expectant mothers in the Ethel Mutharika maternity wing at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Ngoma said management of the China Lilongwe Grand Holding Limited had shown that they have a passion to help .

He described the donation as timely.

He said. “The donation has come at very good time as most of the patients sometime lack basic necessities. It is very important to have companies such as these to come and make donations because it helps in one way or the other t lessen some of the challenges that we face as we are discharging our duties,” said Ngoma.

In his remarks General Manager for the company Gaoqiang Wu said the donation

was part of the companies corporate and social responsibility.

“We know the importance of mothers hence our coming to help the women in the maternity ward,” said Wu.

One of the beneficiaries Philo Nyengere also praised the company saying the donation especially that of cooking oil and milk will help her daughter at home to get supplementary feed.

Among the items donated were bottles of cooking oil, tins of milk, soap and clothes.

China Lilongwe Grand Holding Limited are currently constructing a $ 100 million worth business park along the Western By Pass in Lilongwe where about 200 jobs have been created by the company.

The business park will comprise of a shopping complex, a high class office building as well as villas with supporting facilities such as a five star hotel and a conference centre.