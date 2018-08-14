KCN students are currently under a sit in an attempt to force the management of the school to allow students who have balance to write examinations.

According to some of the students our reporter talked with, yesterday 20 students failed to write exams because of having fees balance a development which did not please other students saying in the past they have been writing exams despite having fees balance. Most pay within the holiday after sourcing funds so that they can be able to access their results.

According to the information our reporter has sourced from the students, some were chased yesterday in the examination room because of having a balance of 2,000 Kwacha.

” This is very inhumane. How can one be barred from writing end of semester examinations just because of a mare 2000 kwacha. After all it’s the norm that we write examinations regardless of fees balance.”