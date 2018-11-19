By Grace Dzuwa

NAIROB-(MaraviPost)-The authorities in Kenya have banned the international health organization Marie Stopes from offering any form of abortion services.

According to BBC, the medical practitioners Board says it made the decision after investigating complaints that the groups adverts were promoting abortion.

In Kenya, abortion is illegal unless a mothers health is in danger.

Marie Stopes told BBC that it operates within the law, offering counseling services including post_abortion care.

Alfred Mutua who is the head of the government agency in charge of approving adverts welcomed the ban and accused the previous US government of causing moral decay in Kenya by promoting abortion.