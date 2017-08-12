NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta was in this week, re-elected following Tuesday’s election with 54.3% of votes, in a comfortable lead ahead of his rival Raila Odinga, who got 44.7%.

President Kenyatta’s re-election results have been endorsed by international observers who described the elections as a “free, fair, and credible election.”

After the announcement, Kenyatta, called for unity, telling opposition supporters to be at peace with the elections results.

“I reach out to you. We are all citizens of the same Republic. We have seen the results of political violence. And I am certain that there is no single Kenyan who would wish for us to go back to this,” urged President elect-Kenyatta.

But according to BBC reports, monitored on television, the opposition rejected the results even before they were declared, calling the process a “charade.” Angry protests started in the city of Kisumu – an opposition stronghold – and in various slums of the capital Nairobi, including Kibera, where businesses are said to have been attacked.

Police, who were deployed in anticipation of the results, fired tear gas in several locations.

Fires were lit by protesters on a road in the heart of Kisumu.

Earlier, opposition leader Odinga’s supporters said he had won, and published their own figures.

Ahead of the results, Odinga had called on his supporters to remain calm, but added that he did not control anyone, and that “people want to see justice.”

The Kenya Electoral Commission, said this was “illegal and premature,” and said basic mathematical errors had been made.

Many observers fear a repeat of the violence after the disputed election 10 years ago, when more than 1,100 Kenyans died and 600,000 were displaced.