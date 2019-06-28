The video of the MP was widely shared

Kenyan Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua Kanyi has been denied bail and will have to spend at least another four nights in police detention as investigations continue following alleged comments he made that foreign traders should be beaten if they did not leave the country.

He was arrested outside parliament on Wednesday and made an initial court appearance on Thursday.

According to BBC, a magistrate has now given the police three more working days to look into the issue.

In a clip widely shared in Kenya, Mr Kanyi was recorded in a market saying: “When you look at our market, Tanzanians and Ugandans have taken our business. Enough is enough. If we will give them 24 hours and they will not leave, we will beat them and we are not scared of anyone.”

The MP from the ruling Jubilee Party, who is also a singer by the stage name Jaguar, then repeats the phrase “enough is enough” as people applaud.

Mr Kanti said his remarks had been “misinterpreted”