NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A war of words erupted in the Embu County Assembly after a nominated MCA was reprimanded by colleagues for wearing a ”short mini skirt”.

Nominated MCA Lorna Kariuki stood to contribute to a motion which she said would be “as short as a miniskirt”.

This, however, did not sit well with the male Ward Representatives who protested her wardrobe choices.

Her colleagues demanded to know from the Speaker whether that kind of attire was appropriate for the chambers.

Embu County Assembly

Dress choice questioned

Mavuria MCA Ngari Mbaka said: “When men dress improperly, they are thrown out of the House; but our dress code is too lenient on ladies.

The Ward Rep claimed that the kind of dressing worn by some of their female colleagues was “now provoking the”.

“They are now provoking us… what she is wearing is extremely short. She is grossly underdressed. Mr Speaker, please protect us,” Mbaka stated.

The MCAs asked the Speaker to be considerate to male MCAs and rule that female colleagues should stick to the prescribed dress-code.

Similar event at National Assembly

However, Ms Kariuki told the Speaker that her dressing was executive-like and challenged other MCAs to concentrate on legislative business instead of her dress.

Parliament during a past session

“Mr Speaker he is over- watching some things when he should be concentrating on the business before the House. He should not just be staring at me all the time. I do not know how my dressing is disturbing him,” she said.

A similar event was also witnessed in the National Assembly where some members complained over the dress choice of Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege.

However, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi intervened and ruled that there was nothing wrong with Sabina’s dresssing.