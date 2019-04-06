Submitted by Makweembo Mwanasa

A Kenyan man has revealed an ‘anointed song’ from Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua propelled him to confess to his wife about a child he had during an extra-marital affair which she knew nothing about.

In Micah Terer’s confession, shared on Emmanuel TV’s testimony website, he stated, “In 2016, I had a child out of wedlock due to the spirit of lust which I struggled with.”

According to Terer, the same ‘spirit’ brought his multi-million business to a point of indebtedness and caused him to ‘almost’ separate from his wife.

“However, Emmanuel TV rescued us,” he continued. “Since we started watching Emmanuel TV, we have been receiving deliverance and breakthrough after breakthrough!”

According to Micah, he had a dream the night after listening to a song recently released by Joshua titled, Sin’s Power Over Me Is Broken’

“After listening to this song, I had a dream that night in which a certain voice told me to always be honest and faithful in all that I do. I later reflected about the dream and realised that there was a secret I had been keeping – the child out of wedlock which my wife wasn’t aware of.”

Terer said he was “propelled by the Spirit of God to tell my wife and ask for forgiveness” and to his amazement, his wife released forgiveness and even agreed to meet the lady in question and care for the child’s welfare.

“I thank God of Prophet TB Joshua for bringing peace and calmness to my family. Indeed, we serve a living God,” the Kenyan concluded.

Since its release, the various versions of Joshua’s “anointed song” have been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube.

SOURCE: https://i.emmanuel.tv/testimony/incredible-deliverance-song-sins-power-broken