NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A man on Monday morning woke up to the shock of his life when he stumbled on a small coffin on his doorstep.

If the mere sight of the coffin was bizarre, the man made an even more shocking discovery upon opening the coffin, whose strange contents included a dead snake.

Mr Meshack Nyambati, who lives in Outspan area in Kapseret Sub County, reported the incident at Kiambaa Police Station, detailing his strange discovery on his doorstep.

The man narrated how when he opened the coffin, he found a dead snake, an empty envelope and a dead squirrel.

Detectives later visited his home and took the coffin with them as they began investigations.

If police manage to find the culprit, he or she would face up to 10 years in prison, according to the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 67 Laws of Kenya, Article 3.

“Any person professing a knowledge of so-called witchcraft or the use of charms, who advises any person applying to him how to bewitch or injure persons, animals or other property, or who supplies any person with any article purporting to be a means of witchcraft, shall be guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years,” states the act.