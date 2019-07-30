NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Nigerians on social media are amused after photographs of a White man being revered in Kenya as Jesus Christ went viral.

In photos and videos shared online, the White man is seen dressed in the way Jesus’ character is depicted in movies.

He was reportedly invited by a Kenyan pastor who claims to have found the real Jesus Christ on Earth.

Videos shared online shows the Caucasian man being driven in a motorcade with the roof of the car he was in left open so people could see him. He was also seen dancing as worshippers sang songs of praise.

Below are more photos and videos.