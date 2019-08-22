My baby daddy left me because he was married,he came to the hospital the day gave birth and told me to my face that he can’t be a father to my baby coz I knew he was married all he wanted was just fun,and the fact he gave me money for abortion and I ddnt do it!I told his wife about it but the wife supported the hubby that he shouldn’t take care of my child!!2 years down the line I have never seen him!I regret chosing wrong father for my son but one day I believe he will come to look for my son cos him and his wife have 4 daughters and no son!