Kenyan woman arrested for demanding payment to breastfeed her newly born baby

By Lloyd M’bwana   /   Thursday, 09 Aug 2018 11:16AM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags:   /   20 views
The Kenyan woman was on Tuesday arrested over allegations of refusing to breastfeed her baby.

The 25-year-old woman identified as Faith Nyokabi, was said to have given the husband an ultimatum to pay her Sh100,000 for her to breastfeed their baby.

According to Citizen TV, Nyokabi is reported to have fled from her matrimonial home over a week ago, leaving the four-month-old baby behind.

Her husband, Charles Kirii, who works as a laborer, said he was informed by neighbours, on August 1, that Nyokabi had left the baby all alone in the house.

Kirii said he tried to convince her to return home, but she claimed that her mother had taken her to a clinic where she was injected with a drug to dry out her breast milk.

He later decided to seek help from the authorities. Nyokabi will soon be charged to court for child neglect and denying the child protection and care, contrary to the Children’s Act.

